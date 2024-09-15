Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stake Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 216.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,549 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

