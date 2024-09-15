PFG Investments LLC Buys 4,811 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter worth $83,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

