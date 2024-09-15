PFG Investments LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,565,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 342,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,593,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -89.80%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.