PFG Investments LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 1,353,518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.