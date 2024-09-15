PFG Investments LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 56.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 133,761 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $912,000.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

