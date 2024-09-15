PFG Investments LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $347.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

