PFG Investments LLC Has $98,000 Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,005 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZH. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5.7% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 32,571,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,312 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

