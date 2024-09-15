PFG Investments LLC Invests $210,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22.8% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $80.83 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

