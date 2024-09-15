PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

