PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

