PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,745,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

