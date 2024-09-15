Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.60 million, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

