Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.86

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 13393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

