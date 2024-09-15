Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.15. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

