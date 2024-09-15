Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,112,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,857,000 after purchasing an additional 249,350 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

