Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 29,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

