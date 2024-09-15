PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $69,681.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,566.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.