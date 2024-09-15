Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,203 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE XPOF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

