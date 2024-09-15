Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $628.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

