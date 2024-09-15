Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,849 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $169,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

