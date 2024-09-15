Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,280 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

