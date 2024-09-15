Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,291 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

