Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last 90 days. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

