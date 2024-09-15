Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

