Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mercantile Bank worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $712.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $490,933. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

