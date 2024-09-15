Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.77 and a 200-day moving average of $309.47. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $229.57 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESGR

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.