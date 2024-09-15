Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,446 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

