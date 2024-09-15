Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Safe Bulkers worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

