Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

Atrion stock opened at $459.92 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24. The stock has a market cap of $809.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATRI

About Atrion

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.