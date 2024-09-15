Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,636 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $30.92 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $427.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

