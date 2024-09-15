Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,556 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

