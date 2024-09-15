Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

