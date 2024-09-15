Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,659. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Our Latest Report on W

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.