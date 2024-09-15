Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,299 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

