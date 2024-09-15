Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 988 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

