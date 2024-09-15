Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 101,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,355 shares of company stock worth $1,545,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.