Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 418 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,860.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,673.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

