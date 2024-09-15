ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS OILK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.