Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $46,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,916 shares of company stock worth $3,896,644 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.