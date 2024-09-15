Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

