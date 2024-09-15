Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

