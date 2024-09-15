Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $228,000 Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $394.81 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.84 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.44. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.