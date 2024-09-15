Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $352,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $485.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.85 and a one year high of $510.64.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

