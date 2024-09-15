Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $252,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 1,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

