Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $418,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after buying an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.63 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

