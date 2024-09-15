Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

