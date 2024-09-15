Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NYSE KOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

