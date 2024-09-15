Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,738 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.86.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

