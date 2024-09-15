Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 14,440 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

