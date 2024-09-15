Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $268,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 1.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Copa stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.